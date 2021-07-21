July 21, 2021

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Amy Dixon and guide Kirsten Sass react after finishing first place in the Female PTVI division during the Legacy Triathlon-USA Paratriathlon National Championships on July 20, 2019 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Encinitas blind triathlete Amy Dixon heading to Tokyo for Paralympics

The 45-year-old paralympian overcame a year of major health crises to qualify for games
Priti Gandhi, photographed at Liberty Station in San Diego in 2018, was appointed artistic director of Portland Opera company in Oregon on July 21.

San Diego-raised singer Priti Gandhi tapped to lead artistic job at Portland Opera

CRK Stable’s Express Train leading Tripoli (outside) in the Grade II, $250,000 San Diego Handicap.

Del Mar season starts with strong opening weekend

A rendering of the proposed Encinitas Boulevard Apartments.

Planning commission continues Encinitas apartment complex decision to Aug. 19

Daniel Gerroll stars in North Coast Repertory Theatre's filmed solo play "Dr. Glas," which opens for streaming on July 21

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher taps on ‘Dr. Glas’ for new play at North Coast Rep

Cygnet Theatre will open its 2021-2022 season with a reprise of "La Cage aux Folles"

Theater Notebook: Cygnet Theatre to kick off 2021-22 season in September with reprise of ‘La Cage’

"Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" at the Old Globe

Old Globe bringing ‘Grinch’ musical back to the stage in November

Guests enjoy vegan cookies at a past event.

Vegan Food Popup returns to Encinitas July 17 

Daniel Gerroll stars in North Coast Repertory Theatre's "Dr. Glas."

Theater Notebook: San Diego theaters’ July calendars mix live, virtual and postbox plays as well as concerts

"Directions (Zero)," an example of an augmented reality virtual art piece by Mohammed Kazem

S.D. Botanic Garden to host ‘invisible’ augmented reality art exhibit

TV comedian and writer/producer Hasan Minhaj will try out his new one-man stage show "Experiment Time" in four performances July 30 and 31 at La Jolla Playhouse.

La Jolla Playhouse to host comedian Hasan Minhaj and four new plays

The acclaimed iPalpiti Orchestra performs at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on July 18.

The iPalpiti Festival comes to The Conrad

The Sully Band

Inside the Belly Up’s return

The scenic design for San Diego Opera's 2022 production of "Romeo et Juliette."

San Diego Opera season to mix concerts with Mozart’s ‘Cosi’ and Gounod’s ‘Romeo’

