July 21, 2021
Encinitas blind triathlete Amy Dixon heading to Tokyo for Paralympics
The 45-year-old paralympian overcame a year of major health crises to qualify for games
San Diego-raised singer Priti Gandhi tapped to lead artistic job at Portland Opera
Del Mar season starts with strong opening weekend
Planning commission continues Encinitas apartment complex decision to Aug. 19
Two horses die in Del Mar training accidents
State’s mask stance frustrates San Diego school leaders, parents
Student sues San Dieguito district, says classmate cyberstalked her, hacked her grades
Opening Day Del Mar summer races
Fair board commends Homegrown Fun success
Scripps doctor leads program to help moms through high-risk pregnancies
Tokyo Olympics to include more than 60 San Diego athletes
Column: Road warrior Flavien Prat’s crazy 53 hours begins at Del Mar
Mustang Youth Baseball Camp is a big hit
Tokyo bound: Encinitas local to compete in Olympic skateboarding
San Dieguito Mustangs win girls basketball championship
Post-pandemic results could point toward bright future for San Dieguito athletics
The Marshall Tucker Band excited to return to the Belly Up
Voices for Children to host gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher taps on ‘Dr. Glas’ for new play at North Coast Rep
Theater Notebook: Cygnet Theatre to kick off 2021-22 season in September with reprise of ‘La Cage’
Old Globe bringing ‘Grinch’ musical back to the stage in November
Vegan Food Popup returns to Encinitas July 17
Theater Notebook: San Diego theaters’ July calendars mix live, virtual and postbox plays as well as concerts
S.D. Botanic Garden to host ‘invisible’ augmented reality art exhibit
La Jolla Playhouse to host comedian Hasan Minhaj and four new plays
The iPalpiti Festival comes to The Conrad
Inside the Belly Up’s return
San Diego Opera season to mix concerts with Mozart’s ‘Cosi’ and Gounod’s ‘Romeo’
Willowcreek-Bridgewater residents enjoy a festive 4th of July
Village Park neighborhood celebrates 4th of July
Off-Track Gallery hosts artists’ reception and awards ceremony
LCC Class of 2021
Special tribute held for Coach Tom Martinez at San Dieguito Academy
Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza
How the San Diego Foundation is helping nonprofits address and prevent child abuse and trauma
San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosting ‘Friendraiser’
Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas, Arts and Craft Fair, book signing set for July 17
Call to artists: Submissions now being accepted to ‘Save the Ocean’ Art Show
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
Rancho Santa Fe’s Little Hooves Rescue is saving the lives of mini ponies
Opinion/Letters to the Editor July 2021
Gardening with Evelyn:
Superstar cyclamen plus fall favorites;
Do’s and don’ts for keeping your poinsettia happy
Gardening with Evelyn: Seasonal tips and some fun too!
Gardening with Evelyn: Things to do in the garden during ‘stay at home’
From the Encinitas Mayor: Housing plan in the final stretch
From the Encinitas Mayor: Encinitas struggles to add more housing