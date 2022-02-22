Sweetgreen opens in Carlsbad

The Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen opened its first San Diego-area restaurant on Feb. 22 in Carlsbad’s Beacon center. Sweetgreen, which has 100 locations nationwide, seeks to reimagine fast food by serving up healthier and fresh options like salads and bowls.

The Carlsbad location will offer Sweetgreen specialties like the kale Caesar and Guacamole Greens salads, in addition to seasonal menu offerings like the Steelhead Remoulade and the Miso Bowl with blackened chicken, miso root vegetables, roasted almonds, warm wild rice and shredded cabbage and kale drizzled with miso sesame ginger dressing.

For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the North County Food Bank chapter of the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County.

The Beacon (formerly La Costa Towne Center) is also home to the new Shake Shack. Future tenants include Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and The Wise Ox Butcher and Eatery from Trust Restaurant Group.

Sweetgreen is located at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite A. For more, visit sweetgreen.com