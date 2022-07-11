The Wise Ox butcher shop opens in The Beacon La Costa
The Wise Ox, a chef-driven butcher shop owned by Trust Restaurant Group founder/chef Brad Wise, opened June 13 in the Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad’s La Costa community. Wise opened his first Wise Ox location in in 2020 in the former Heart & Trotter Butchery in North Park. He chose the Carlsbad location for expansion because he used to live in the area and thought there was a need for a business like this.
The new location sells house-butchered cuts of beef, pork, lamb and chicken as well as house-made sausages, marinades, sauces and spice blends. There’s also a deli serving sandwiches that include Philly cheesesteak, a dry-aged beef burger and smoked turkey sandwich. Customers can also subscribe to the Ox Box monthly meat program, featuring 10 pounds of vacuum-sealed fresh meats. The shop opens daily at at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Sandwiches are served until 5 p.m. daily. Wise Ox is at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite P, Carlsbad. Visit thewiseoxsd.com.
