Advertisement
Share
Food

The Wise Ox butcher shop opens in The Beacon La Costa

Wise Ox butcher shop has opened in Carlsbad's the Beacon shopping center.
(Kimberly Motos )
By Pam Kragen
Share

The Wise Ox, a chef-driven butcher shop owned by Trust Restaurant Group founder/chef Brad Wise, opened June 13 in the Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad’s La Costa community. Wise opened his first Wise Ox location in in 2020 in the former Heart & Trotter Butchery in North Park. He chose the Carlsbad location for expansion because he used to live in the area and thought there was a need for a business like this.

The new location sells house-butchered cuts of beef, pork, lamb and chicken as well as house-made sausages, marinades, sauces and spice blends. There’s also a deli serving sandwiches that include Philly cheesesteak, a dry-aged beef burger and smoked turkey sandwich. Customers can also subscribe to the Ox Box monthly meat program, featuring 10 pounds of vacuum-sealed fresh meats. The shop opens daily at at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Sandwiches are served until 5 p.m. daily. Wise Ox is at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite P, Carlsbad. Visit thewiseoxsd.com.

FoodLocal News
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer and critic who specializes in writing dining, theater, opera and human interest stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement