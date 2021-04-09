Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
New Art in Cardiff-by-the-Sea

(Courtesy)
A vibrant new addition to the art in Cardiff-by-the-Sea was installed recently. Cardiff 101 Main Street worked with local artist Dr. Traci Sally of @tracisallydesigns to have utility boxes painted on Birmingham. Sally’s colorful work adds a playful touch to the murals and art in Cardiff. The installation was completed on March 31, and funding was provided by the City of Encinitas Community Grant Program.

