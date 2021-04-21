Harumama Noodles & Buns coming to Encinitas

Harumama Noodles & Buns is coming to Encinitas, bringing its Instagram-worthy steamed buns featuring cartoon-like pandas, chickens and seasonal characters.

With locations in Little Italy, Carlsbad and La Jolla, Harumama offers playful takes on Asian fare with inspiration from Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisines, serving contemporary twists on traditional ramen, noodles, buns and more.

Curated by Chef James, the menu at the Encinitas location will feature super fresh, high-quality poke bowls, and there will be beer on tap along with exotic Japanese and Korean drinks like matcha beer and jelly sake.

Local restaurateurs Jenny and James Pyo who own and operate Love Boat Sushi, Pokewan, Blue Ocean, Harumama and Teriyaki & Bao plan to open the new eatery in late 2021 at 1460 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas Village Square. This will be the ninth restaurant opened by Love Boat Group, which has plans to add even more outposts in Southern California in the next year.

For more information, visit https://www.harumamasd.com

