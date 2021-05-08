Middle School students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas receive multiple awards for creative art projects

Middle School students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently received multiple awards during the virtual ceremony for the Read-Imagine-Create competition. Students read “The Essential Emily Dickinson” and re-imagined Emily Dickinson’s poetry through creative expressions in the medium of their choice, including art, film, short stories and more. Seven Rhoades School students placed in the competition of more than 800 middle and high school participants across San Diego County. The Rhoades School award recipients included: Ava Baker and Oona Norvell, First Place in Media Art; Oona Norvell, First Place in Literary Art; Sharma Sonali, First Place in Performance Art; Nikhil Patel, Second Place in Media Art; Truman Carey, Third Place in Performance Art; Koa Barton, Third Place in Literary Art; and Chloe Le, Third Place in Visual Art.

Several Rhoades School students also received Special Recognition Awards at the competition, including: Luke Schneider, Literary Art; Riley Blais, Media Art; Livia Hollingsworth-Spieler, Visual Art; Rohan Seth, Literary Art; Ian Crawford, Performance Art; and Temour Samatov, Media Art. The Artistic Director’s Choice Award, which is awarded to a piece notable for its exceptional creativity, was awarded to Rhoades School student Celia Zdanowski.

The Read-Imagine-Create competition is presented by Write Out Loud San Diego and the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read Program. Write Out Loud provides free books, workshops, community events and the Read-Imagine-Create contest to middle and high school students for a chance to win prizes.