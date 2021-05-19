SDA Dance Ensemble performs Spring Showcase

The San Dieguito Academy High School Dance Ensemble was finally able to perform live on May 13-14. The ensemble, a club founded by students, performed its second annual Spring Showcase on the performing arts center’s outdoor stage. Throughout the pandemic year the ensemble adjusted with virtual practices on Zoom before being able to safely come together, dancing outside in masks with guest choreographers.

Ensemble members include Skye Curley, Lexie Hammel, Francesa Visconti, Rose Bychowski, Serena Herold, Ella Decking, Rylee Duesler, Selina Oeisen, Eli Jones, Liana Dilaura, Halle Devine, Layla Curley, Sasha Marc, Natalie Franke, Hana Collison-Zeldes, MJ Rintala, Alia Lewis, Josie Butte, Julia Morrow, Samantha Huntress and Morgan Platenberg.

—- Karen Billing