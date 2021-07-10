Theater Notebook: San Diego theaters’ July calendars mix live, virtual and postbox plays as well as concerts

As venues gradually reopen, San Diego theater-lovers have their pick of of entertainment choices on tap in July. Here’s what’s playing:

“Beauty and the Beast”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents the stage adaptation of the Disney animated movie about the book-loving Belle and her castle-dwelling Beast. Opens July 21 and runs through Aug. 7. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays, plus additional performances July 27 and Aug. 3. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17 to $59. (760) 724-2110, moonlightstage.com

“Beehive: The ‘60s Musical”: New Village Arts presents this rollicking musical featuring seven women singers performing the greatest songs by women from the 1960s, ranging from doo-wop to soul to rock ‘n’ roll. Performed on an outdoor stage at The Flower Fields. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays; through July 25. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. $28-$55. (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Broadway veteran Tovah Feldshuh in a filmed production of Mark St. Germain’s play about the surprising story behind the life of famed 1980s sex therapist Ruth K. Westheimer. Streaming on demand through July 11. $35-$54. Visit northcoastrep.org.

“A Comedy of Errors”: Coronado Playhouse revives its 25th annual free summer Shakespeare festival with a filmed production of this Shakespeare comedy about two sets of twins separated at birth. Free on-demand streaming from July 16 through Aug. 8 at coronadoplayhouse.org.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise: Love Letter Experience”: The Old Globe presents a mailbox-only production of Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship by mail during World War II. Ticket-buyers will receive by mail a replica series of their letters, photos and telegrams. The next series of letter mailings began July 1, followed by another series on July 15. Tickets are $35. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

DNA New Works Series: La Jolla Playhouse presents its annual festival of new plays in a live, onsite production running July 22 through Aug. 1: Lisa Sanaye Dring’s “Sumo,” 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 24; Noah Diaz’s “All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me,” 7:30 p.m. July 23 and 2 p.m. July 25; Francisca Da Silveira’s “Not-for-profit (or the equity, diversity and inclusion play),” 7:30 p.m. July 29 and 31; and Andrew Rosendorf’s “One-Shot,” 7:30 p.m. July 30 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1. 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla; tickets are free but advance reservations are required. (858) 550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org.

“Dr. Glas”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents actor Daniel Gerroll in the world premiere filmed production of Jeffrey Hatcher’s new play, based on the 1905 Swedish novel about a doctor facing a moral dilemma when he falls in love with another man’s wife. It will stream on demand July 21 through Aug. 15. Tickets are $35 for individual viewing, $54 for groups at northcoastrep.org.

Eden Espinosa, pictured in The Old Globe’s “Rain” in 2016, will perform outdoor cabaret concerts at the Globe July 9-11. (Jim Cox)

Eden Espinosa: The Old Globe presents a cabaret show by the star of its 2016 musical “Rain” and veteran of Broadway’s “Wicked”; 8 p.m. July 9-11. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets start at $29. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

“57 Chevy”: San Diego Rep veteran Ric Salinas of Culture Clash returns to star in the local premiere of Cris Franco’s “57 Chevy,” a filmed one-man memory play about “Junior,” a young man looking back on his journey from poverty in Mexico to the barrios of East L.A. to the middle-class suburbs of the San Fernando Valley. On-demand streaming from July 26 through Aug. 15. Tickets are $35 at sdrep.org.

“Miss You Like Hell”: Escondido’s Patio Playhouse community theater opens its summer outdoor musical season with Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown’s musical about an estranged mother and daughter reuniting for a road trip. 8 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1, Aug. 5-9, Aug. 12-14. Kit Carson Park Amphitheatre, 100 Amphitheatre Drive, Escondido. $18-$27. (760) 746-6669, patioplayhouse.com.

“Passion: A Ketuvim Play”: Turnkey Theatre presents an interactive theater piece in which the ticket-buyer listens to a recorded audio play while exploring interpretive objects inside a box shipped to their home. Based on the Ketuvim writings of poems, prophets and scrolls of Esther in the Jewish Torah, this play is the story of a woman in ancient Persia who finds strength in herself by exploring her sexuality. Play is now streaming on demand while box supplies last. $10 without box; $35 includes box and shipping. Register at turnkeytheatre.com.

“The Catastrophist”: San Diego Rep presents Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre’s filmed co-production of Lauren Gunderson’s time-traveling play about a real-life American virologist traveling the world to stop viral pandemics. Streaming on demand through July 11. Tickets are $20 and up at sdrep.org

Kragen writes about San Diego theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.