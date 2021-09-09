Advertisement
Art

San Dieguito Art Guild swears in new board of directors

San Dieguito Art Guild Board of Directors
San Dieguito Art Guild Board of Directors: Karen Fidel, treasurer and president pro tem; Lily Pourat, floor chair; Kathy Bush, co-publicity chair; Jonathan Rosenberg, co-hospitality chair; Deborah Buffington, co-wall chair; Linda Melvin, gallery manager; Betsy Gilpin, fundraising chair; Lisa Stavinoah, co-hospitality chair; Haixin Li, co-wall chair; Marcy Evers, co-monthly show chair; Lin Holzinger, jobs chair; Cheryl Ehlers, co-monthly show chair; Laura Lowenstein, parliamentarian; Sarah Miller, secretery. Not shown: Darlene Katz, Dolores Renner, Ellen Cramer, and Sandy Heath co-calendar chairs; Grace Swanson, co-publicity chair; and Sharon Hoffman, newsletter chair.
(Courtesy)
The new board of directors for the San Dieguito Art Guild was sworn in at the last meeting of their fiscal year on Aug. 30. This was a joint meeting of current and incoming board members which also included an installation of officers and a pot luck lunch. Past treasurer Linda Melemed officiated. The event was hosted by board member Lily Pourat.

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization founded in 1965, is made up of over 200 talented local artists. The corporation owns and operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. For more information: 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.

