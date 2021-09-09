San Dieguito Art Guild swears in new board of directors

The new board of directors for the San Dieguito Art Guild was sworn in at the last meeting of their fiscal year on Aug. 30. This was a joint meeting of current and incoming board members which also included an installation of officers and a pot luck lunch. Past treasurer Linda Melemed officiated. The event was hosted by board member Lily Pourat.

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization founded in 1965, is made up of over 200 talented local artists. The corporation owns and operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas. For more information: 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.