Cardiff 101 to release book of photography: The Cardiff Kook and His Magic Carpet Ride

Cardiff 101 will be releasing a book of photography in December called The Cardiff Kook and His Magic Carpet Ride, according to a news release. Through a series of pictures, the book showcases how the sleepy beach town of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California, turned an unanticipated public outcry over a misinterpreted sculpture into an infamous local attraction. Over the years, a tradition began as various costumes appeared on the Magic Carpet Ride statue— now known as the Cardiff Kook. This is a look back, not only on the Kook’s history but also the variety of costumes the Kook has worn.

The book will be available for pre-order for $39.95 at cardiff101.com/merchandise and can be found at local retail stores in the greater Encinitas area. There will only be an estimated 1,000 copies available to purchase. Proceeds from The Cardiff Kook will go towards supporting Cardiff 101 and its small business members.

Cardiff 101 Main Street Association is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Cardiff residents and businesses.