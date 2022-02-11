Pacific Ridge School students excel at Shakespeare competition

A pair of Pacific Ridge School juniors found recent success in the 2022 San Diego County ESU National Shakespeare Competition held Feb. 7. After winning a Shakespeare monologue competition at Pacific Ridge, Encinitas resident Josie Twardowski and Carlsbad resident Katie Griffitts moved on to compete in the county competition at the North Coast Repertory Theater in Solana Beach.

Students representing seven San Diego County schools recited their monologues to a panel of judges that included Emmy-winning actor and producer Gabriela Sosa, Oregon Shakespeare Festival company members, and other professional theater artists. While Twardowski and Griffitts faced stiff competition, they came out successfully, finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively. First place went to Kendall Becerra from Coronado School of the Arts.