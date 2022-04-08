John Fogerty, Sam Hunt, Los Tigres del Norte top S.D. Fair’s 2022 Grandstand Stage concert lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, country-music singers Sam Hunt and Chris Young, and the veteran Norteño music group Los Tigres del Norte top the initial list of artists booked to perform at the San Diego County Fair’s 2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series.

To be held at the fairground’s sprawling Grandstand Stage, the series is resuming after a two-year shutdown fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, a scaled-down version of the fair was presented but without any major concerts.

Other acts booked to appear range from the Goo Goo Dolls and Prince Royce to Christian-music favorites for KING & COUNTRY, dancehall reggae mainstay Shaggy and comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Nate Bargatze.

The concert series was previously booked by the fair’s in-house talent buyer. This year, for the first time, the booking has been outsourced to Romeo Entertainment Group, a Nebraska-based company.

Romeo also books concerts for county fairs in Colorado, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and other states, as well as at more than half a dozen casinos. According to a spokesperson for the fair, Romeo will also book this year’s fair Paddock concert series, which will primarily feature cover bands.

Tickets for the Grandstand Stage concerts go on sale 10 a.m. April 2 at ticketmaster.com. Concert admission includes same-day admission to the fair. In contrast with pre-pandemic years, tickets will not be sold at the fairground’s box office.

Dinner-show ticket options at the fair, which were available prior to the pandemic, have been discontinued this year. However, table service will be available to concert attendees who purchase tickets for Terrace B seating.

2022 Toyota Summer Concert series lineup

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Jason Derulo, $35-$75

Thursday, June 9: Prince Royce, $25-$50

Friday, June 10: Shaggy, $25-$50

Sunday, June 12: Los Tigres del Norte, $25-$60

Wednesday, June 15: for KING & COUNTRY, $35-$55

Thursday, June 16: Chris Young, $20-$64

Sunday, June 19: Ramón Ayala, $25-$55

Wednesday, June 22: Nate Bargatze, with Leanne Morgan, $40-$83

Thursday, June 23: Goo Goo Dolls, $35-$50

Friday, June 24: Sam Hunt, $40-$95

Saturday, June 25: John Fogerty, $35-$75

Sunday, June 26: La Adictiva, $25-$50

Thursday, June 30: Gabriel Iglesias, $25-$77

Sunday, July 3: Enanitos Verdes, $25-$55

Monday, July 4: Fireworks extravaganza