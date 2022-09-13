Encinitas entrepreneur aims to empower children

Scott Feld recalls that as a young man he spent a year on the streets in France peddling a piece he’d written about differences between French and American culture as well as marketing his own poetry.

“I’ve always been a writer and always loved writing,” said Feld in a recent interview at his Encinitas home. “Writing’s been in my blood and in my heart for a long time.”

Yet, as so often happens to those with artistic bents, Feld’s passion for writing played second fiddle to forging a career that would put bread on the table and support his family.

That changed recently with Feld’s first publication, “Dax to the Max”, a children’s book released on Hasmark Publishing International last year.

Dax is Feld’s 6-year-old son. In the book, he is the main character of a narrative in which he learns about the transformative power of imagination.

“He’s shown how to use his imagination and to think that the thing he’s afraid of isn’t so scary,” Feld said. ”It could actually be challenging and fun. ... And once he has that super power, he’s now able to take it out into the world and earn more super powers.”

The book is imaginatively illustrated by Kezzia Crossley.

Scott Feld speaking at an event.

(Stephanie Kourie)

Hasmark also published a companion activities book including games such as a word search, an imagination maze and a color-by-numbers page.

Among several endorsements for “Dax to the Max”, Bob Proctor, bestselling author of “You Were Born Rich,” wrote shortly before his death: “The imagination is one of the most creative and powerful forces available to us. ... Scott does a great job of making it easy and fun for kids to understand how to use this incredible super power.”

Already, with the support of John Masiulionis’ PR from the Heart agency, Feld, with Dax by his side, has done readings, presentations and book signings at the Barnes & Nobles in Encinitas and one in Los Angeles, plus Warwick’s in La Jolla. He’s also done interactive readings and participated in podcasts, and more such appearances are planned.

As referenced by the subtitle, “Book 1: Imagination,” it is envisioned as the first in a series in which Dax goes on to conquer different fears and discover new powers.

Dax to the Max book cover. The book is an international bestseller for 3-7 year olds.

(Courtesy of MindZenMotion LLC)

An unexpected development, however, has put the second volume in the series, on hold.

Feld and his company MindZenMotion have entered into an agreement with a video content producer to create an animated TV show for children loosely based on “Dax to the Max.”

He said every week, the show will feature a story about children overcoming a different fear and learning a new inner strength.

“Instead of going forward with writing Book 2, we’ve decided to go forward with the pilot and TV show because we’ll reach more people that way,” Feld said.

MindZenMotion logo

(Courtesy MindZenMotion)

The “we” to which Feld referred at least in part to is his business partners, longtime friend Jeff Charles and his wife Stacey Kartagener, who are also Encinitas residents. They contributed to the editing of the book.

The three team up in MindZenMotion, which in addition to developing and promoting “Dax to the Max,” provides educational resources geared toward children from about 10 to 15 years old.

MindZenMotion draws on Feld’s expertise as a certified children’s life skills coach as well as his experience as proprietor for 25 years of an entertainment company, Xtreme Fun.

Feld said he started MindZenMotion about three years ago when the party business fell off due to the coronavirus and related restrictions.

MindZenMotion offers “power parties” and “power quests,” employing kits with props such as Play-Doh, toy gliders, “kinetic sand” and a scavenger hunt to teach youngsters how to use their imagination in overcoming fears while making the process fun for them.

“It only takes one time to see people respond to this to be a believer in what it can do,” Charles said.

His own children belong to the “tweener” and “teen” groups to which the programs are geared.

“You could see their wheels start to turn ,” Charles said. “It’s like lighting a fuse. A some point it flares up and it’s going to be a flame that keeps on burning by itself.”

Encinitas Country Day, where Dax goes to school, makes use of MindZenMotion’s programs and parents can hire MindZenMotion to conduct the power parties and quests, Feld said.

The idea for “Dax to the Max” evolved out of those approaches because the “power parties” and “power quests” are geared to older age groups than his son’s.

“Having my own 6 year old who was 5 at the time, I wanted to make sure kids his age also were able to receive this information,” Feld said. “However, the way we designed our power parties and power quests was not for that age group. It’s a little bit too old for them by design.

“So I decided the best way would be to write a book and take that book out and do readings and signings at schools and libraries and bookstores. And then we decided to create an activity to make it even more interactive and more engaging.”

“Dax to the Max” and the activity book are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble web sites. Information on MindZenMotion can be found at mindzenmotion.com.

