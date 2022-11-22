Theater Notebook:  Backyard Renaissance, San Diego Musical Theatre and Coronado Playhouse unveil 2023 seasons

Several local theater companies have unveiled their seasons lineup in recent weeks. Here’s a look at the recently announced lineups by Backyard Renaissance, San Diego Musical Theatre and Coronado Playhouse.

Playwright Tracy Letts (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co.

Backyard, cofounded by Francis Gercke, Jessica John and Anthony Methvin, has announced its eighth season, which will feature three Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning plays, all presented at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center in East Village. For details, visit backyardrenaissance.com.

“God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza: Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best New Play, this comedy is about a two sets of parents, whose meeting to calmly discuss the fight that occurred between their sons devolves into chaos. Gercke and John will co-star in the production. March 2-25.

“August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts: Winner of the 2008 Tony Award for Best New Play and the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this tragicomedy chronicles a family’s disintegration at the funeral of their patriarch. Gercke will direct and John and Deborah Gilmour Smyth will co-star. Aug. 24-Sept. 16.

“Proof” by David Auburn: This winner of the 2001 Tony Award for Best New Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama is about a young mathematician who may have inherited both her father’s genius for equations and his mental illness. Methvin will direct. Nov. 16-Dec. 9.

San Diego Musical Theatre

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced a three-show season at its new home theater, SDMT Stage in Kearny Mesa. For details, visit sdmt.org.

“Anything Goes” by Cole Porter, Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse: This tap dance-heavy musical comedy, which debuted in 1935 and had a Tony-winning 1987 revival, is a love story and comedy set aboard an ocean liner crossing the Atlantic. Feb. 10-March 12.

“Xanadu” by Douglas Carter Beane, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar: Based on the 1980 film of the same name, this 2007 Broadway musical comedy is the story of a struggling street artist who finds a muse in Clio, the daughter of Zeus, who arrives in Venice Beach with her sisters to inspire the creation of a roller disco. May 5-June 4.

“The Addams Family Musical” by Andrew Lippa, Mashall Brickman and Rick Elice: This 2009 Broadway musical was inspired by Charles Addams’ cartoon characters about a spooky American family. Sept. 29-Oct. 29.

Coronado Playhouse

Coronado’s 78th season will feature six productions, including a coproduction with Blindspot Collective. All performances take place at the company home theater in Coronado. For details, visit coronadoplayhouse.org.

“Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire: Two incompatible senior women forced to share a room in an assisted living center wage a bet for control of the space with increasingly higher stakes. Jan. 13 -29.

“Company” by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth: This 1970 Tony-winning musical, which just finished up a Broadway revival run, is about an ambivalent 35-year-old man weighing advice from his friends over whether to stay single forever or commit to a long-term relationship. March 3 -26.

“Hay Fever” by Noël Coward: This 1925 comedy is about a middle-aged couple’s blissful holiday vacation being disrupted by their adult children. May 19-June 4.

“Underground” with Blindspot Collective: This world premiere immersive musical is being written by Amy Cordileone, Donnie Tuel and Rachel Tuggle Whorton. Based entirely on the discography of Ben Folds, it’s a comedy about the interior lives of the regular customers at a pub. July 7-July 23.

“Nunsense” by Dan Goggin: This musical comedy is a fundraising concert by the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who are trying to raise enough money to bury dozens of their fellow sisters who all succumbed to botulism from a bad batch of vichysoisse. Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

“Xanadu” by Douglas Carter Beane, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar: This 2007 Broadway musical comedy is the story of a struggling street artist who finds a muse in Clio, the daughter of Zeus who arrives in Venice Beach with her sisters to inspire the creation of a roller disco. Oct. 20-Nov. 12.

Kragen writes about theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.