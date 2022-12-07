Jason Mraz and his Superband to perform at The Sound, the new $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue

Jason Mraz has confirmed his first concert of 2023.

The Grammy Award-winning San Diego singer-songwriter will perform March 18 at The Sound, the new $17 million concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Top San Diego troubadour Gregory Page, a longtime Mraz collaborator, will open the show.

Mraz is only the third headliner announced so far to perform at 1,900-capacity The Sound. The new venue will debut with a pair of shows by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, both sold-out, on Feb. 3 and 4. Electro-funk duo Big Gigantic performs there Feb. 25.

Mraz will be accompanied at The Sound by what he bills as his Superband. The brassy group features a rotating cast of musicians from San Diego, Los Angeles, Austin and New York who have worked with Mraz on albums and tours throughout his career, including some who will be featured on his next album. It is expected to be released in the summer of 2023.

The Superband’s lineup for his March 18 performance at The Sound will include guitarist Molly Miller, keyboardist Daniel Mandelman, bassist Andre de Santanna, drummer Michael Bram, Chaska Potter on vocals and the Grooveline Horns, which features saxophonist Carlos Sosa, trumpeter Fernando Castillo and trombonist Raul Vallejo.

Had all gone according to plan, Mraz would have performed Oct. 22 with Jimmy Buffet at Mission Valley’s new Snapdragon Stadium, the home field of San Diego State University’s Aztecs football team. But that concert was postponed, along with the rest of Buffett’s fall tour, because of an unspecified illness. The Snapdragon concert has not yet been rescheduled.



Tickets for Mraz’s March 18 concert at The Sound are priced at $70 for general admission and $120 for reserved seats, plus service charges.

A pre-sale for Mraz fan club members begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. A pre-sale on the venue’s website will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at thesoundsd.com.