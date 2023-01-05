Advertisement
Art

La Jolla Playhouse announces cast for upcoming world premiere musical ‘The Outsiders’

The cast of La Jolla Playhouse's upcoming world premiere musical "The Outsiders."
(Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse)
By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for “The Outsiders,” a world premiere musical that will make its world premiere at the theater on Feb. 19.

The musical is based on S.E. Hinton’s
beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel about two rival teen boy gangs struggling to survive in their fight over turf in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. It was later made into a 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola that starred a number of young up-and-coming actors whom went on to major film careers, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.

The La Jolla musical’s large cast also features a number of theatrical young up-and-comers. The cast includes Brody Grant as “Ponyboy,” Sky Lakota-Lynch as “Johnny,” Daniel Marconi as “Randy,” Kevin William Paul as “Bob,” Brent Comer as “Paul,” Ryan Vasquez as “Darrel,” Da'Von T. Moody as “Dallas,” Jason Schmidt as “Sodapop,” Trevor McGhie as “Two-Bit,” Piper Patterson as “Cherry,” Kiki Lemieux as “Marcia.” Ensemble members are Annelise Baker, Jordan Chin, Milena Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Spencer McCabe Hunsicker, Sean H. Jones, L’ogan J’ones, Renni Magee, Tristan McIntyre, Junior Nyong’o, Melody Rose and Daryl Tofa.

“The Outsiders” musical adaptation will feature a book by Adam Rapp, whose 2006 play “Red Light Winter” was a 2006 Pulitzer Prize finalist, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival, an American folk duo made up of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, and Tony winner Justin Levine. Obie Award winner Danya Taymor will direct the production and Levine will serve as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator. Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman are choreographers.

Other creative mean members are AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian (scenic design), Sarafina Bush (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design) and Tal Yarden (projection design).

The production will open in previews on Feb. 19, with the official opening night on March 4 and final performance on March 19. For tickets and details, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.

ArtEvents
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in New London, Conn.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement