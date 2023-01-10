Advertisement
Local spots among 2023’s most anticipated new restaurants

Avocado toast and tea at Parakeet Cafe, which will open in Carlsbad this spring.
(Courtesy of Danny Desanti)
By Pam Kragen
Nearly four dozen high-profile restaurants and bars are slated to open in San Diego County in 2023. Here’s a preview of what’s to come locally:

Chick & Hawk
This summer, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and founding Jeune et Jolie chef Andrew Bachelier will launch their gourmet chicken sandwich shop in the former Fulano’s restaurant space in Encinitas. The restaurant will serve chicken items as well as fresh seafood items and cocktails. In the meantime, the duo are hosting pop-ups around North County. 145 Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. instagram.com/chick.and.hawk

Parakeet Cafe
In the spring, this six-store wellness-focused café chain will open a Carlsbad location, along with locations in Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Newport Beach. Married founders Jonathan Goldwasser and Carol Roizen launched Parakeet in 2017 in La Jolla after their daughter’s health issues led the family to switch to an organic, plant-based and juicing diet. House specialties include turmeric lattes, blue corn Belgian waffles, grain bowls, wild salmon burgers and vegan and gluten-free pastries. 1935 Calle Barcelona, Suite 176, Carlsbad. parakeetcafe.com

Filet Mignon tacos from Lola 55.
(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Lola 55
Around the end of February, Frank Vizcarra will open a second location of his Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded East Village taqueria in Carlsbad’s The Beacon La Costa marketplace. Lola 55 is known for its gourmet tacos and inventive cocktails. The 3,365-square-foot location will have a cocktail bar, open kitchen and large patio. 7720 El Camino Real, Suite N., Carlsbad. lola55.com

Wildland & Leo
In the latter half of 2023, owner John Resnick and executive chef Eric Bost of Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie and Michelin Bib Gourmand-honored Campfire restaurants in Carlsbad will partner up on two more concepts. Wildland and Lilo will share a 10,000-square-foot former hot rod repair shop across the street and a few hundred yards west of Jeune et Jolie. Wildland will be an all-day neighborhood café, bakery and bar serving fresh pastas, rotisserie meats and wood-fired pizzas. Lilo will be a 2,000-square-foot fine-dining restaurant offering a 22-seat chef’s table experience featuring a coastal and seasonal multi-course tasting menu. 2598 State St., Carlsbad. instagram.com/johnresnick

ArtFood
