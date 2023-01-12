Idina Menzel to star in world premiere musical ‘Redwood’ at La Jolla Playhouse

Idina Menzel, the Tony-winning star of “Wicked” and vocal powerhouse behind Elsa in Disney’s animated “Frozen,” will star in “Redwood,” a world premiere musical that will close La Jolla Playhouse’s 2023-24 season in February of next year.

“Redwood” will feature a book, lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and score and lyrics by Kate Diaz.

The musical will tell the story of Jesse, a successful businesswoman, mother and wife who is hiding a broken heart. Finding herself at a turning point, she leaves everything behind and drives to the West Coast, where she ends up in California’s redwood forest and finds community and healing. Christopher Ashley, the Playhouse’s artistic director, said in a statement that the musical “overflows with invention, inspiration and empathy.”

“The Playhouse has been developing this piece since we reopened our doors, working with the dynamo team of Tina Landau, Kate Diaz and Idina Menzel — each a visionary artist in her own right — to create an extraordinary work that reaches for the sky and touches the soul,” Ashley said.

Menzel has been a star since making her Broadway debut in 1996 as performance artist Maureen in “Rent.” Then in 2003 she become a superstar as the high-flying green-skinned witch Elphaba in “Wicked.” Besides her Broadway work, Menzel has worked on television and in film and she is a songwriter.

Last year, Menzel and Diaz co-wrote the the title song for the HBO documentary “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting.” Menzel has said in interviews that she considers Diaz “brilliant” and she enjoys collaborating with Diaz because she understands Menzel’s voice and vulnerabilities.

Diaz is a prolific Los Angeles composer, songwriter and producer who writes music for film, television, trailers and commercials.

Landau is a writer and director who conceived and directed the 2018 Broadway musical “SpongBob SquarePants.” She also co-wrote with composer Adam Guettel the off Broadway musical “Floyd Collins,” which had a production at San Diego’s Old Globe in 1999. La Jolla Playhouse also premiered Landau’s fairy tale-inspired play “Beauty” in 2003.

“Redwood” will conclude a Playhouse season that begins in June and includes: Anna Deavere Smith’s tennis-themed play “Love All”;” Jenn Freeman, Sonya Tayeh and Holland Andrews’ dance-infused piece about neurodiversity “Is It Thursday Yet?”; Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss’s “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical”: Lisa Sanaye Dring’s wrrestling-themed play “Sumo”; and “Babbitt,” Joe DiPietro’s adaptation of the Sinclair Lewis novel, featuring film and Broadway star Matthew Broderick. For more on the season, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.