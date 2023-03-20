New Encinitas sushi spot Temaki Bar now serving lunch

The new Temaki Bar Sushi in Encinitas is now open for weekday lunch and has extended its opening days to include Mondays.

Clique Hospitality’s newest restaurant opened late last year in the space formerly housed by EVE on the 101. The stylish and modern hand roll house serves up fresh, locally sourced and sustainable fish alongside an “eclectic” sake program. Temaki, which translates to “hand roll”, celebrates the tradition that hand rolls should be eaten within seconds of when the chef passes it across the counter — while the rice is still warm and the fish, fresh and chilled.

The King Crab Hand Roll from Temaki Bar Sushi. (Clique Hospitality)

Highlights on the menu include the Dre’s Pop N’ Rock handroll (with real Pop Rocks! candy), the Crispy Bang Bang Shrimp and the Lobsta Queen roll.

Temaki is now serving lunch from Tuesday to Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., featuring a three for $15 handroll special. The restaurant also recently launched the Sake Bomb Startup, with $5 sake bombs on Fridays and Saturdays from 9-11 p.m.

Temaki is located at 575 S. Coast Hwy 101, temakibarsushi.com

