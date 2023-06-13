Local author’s new book ‘Not What I Expected’ hopes to share positive message for young readers

Author Virginia Redman’s grandniece Grace Lytle, a CCA alum and current Cal Berkeley student, with her new book “Not What I Expected.”

Encinitas resident Virginia Redman has published a new teenage/young adult novel, “Not What I Expected.” The retired middle and high school English teacher said that the book is a “very happy, fun story with a subtle inspiring message.” Published by Christian Faith Publishing, the book is available online and at Barnes & Noble in Encinitas.

Redman has lived Encinitas since 2008, and taught at Diegueno Middle School and La Costa Canyon High School. While at LCC, she shared her personal story during Red Ribbon Week and students encouraged her to write a book.

In “Not What I Expected”, Allie is shocked and heartbroken when her family home is put on the market and she learns that her dad is being transferred, moving the family from a Chicago suburb across the country to San Diego. Allie has to start high school all over again in her junior year in a strange place.

She meets a new friend named Jordan who has also re-located and in the next few months, many unexpected things happen because of the fast new friendships she’s made.

The target reader’s age is 13 to 21 and while it shares a powerful message, Redman said she aims for it to be a lighthearted and fun reading experience.

The book is available on Amazon at tinyurl.com/4ramer99