Oolong Gallery’s ‘NextGen North County’ features San Dieguito artists

Young artists from San Dieguito Academy High School hosted a show at Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery Oct. 7-13. The 17-year-old artists Nico Jones, Krew Lambert and Shane Dillon approached gallery owner Eric Laine to share their works influenced by skateboarding, teenage life and urban culture. Laine said the “NextGen North County” show turned out “spectacular” with a well-attended opening night party on Oct. 7.

Nico, an amateur skateboarder for Frog Skateboards, has seen his screen-printed t-shirts featured at Encinitas’ Rose Street Skate Shop. His clothing, inspired by athletic attire using symmetrical lines and shapes, was displayed across the gallery walls, in addition to Shane’s sculptures and works by Krew.

“In my work, I try to reflect the ever-changing nature of the teenage experience. The trials and tribulations, growing pains and speed bumps on the way,” wrote Krew in his artist’s statement. “On this rapid trip to adulthood, I try to reflect and make peace with the beauty and suffering that is a natural occurrence on this journey. Emotions flare as they do with teenagers, and as we attempt to develop and heal our inner child. An attempt at knowing who I am at every age brings me consolation.”

SDA art fans check out the space. (Margo Yinzer)

Most of Shane’s work is miniature-scale scenes and sculptures.

“I want my work to capsulate memories. Memories that can be recreated in a scene made visible to everybody. I have always been captivated by the cartoon style of art which I combine with my fascination of city life,” Shane wrote in his artist’s statement. “In essence, my passion lies in creating tangible memories fused with the vivacity of urban life.”

Nico said that it is more interesting to see works up close versus being online on a screen, which sparked his ambition to put on a gallery show.

“If I put something out on the internet, I feel like it just lands in a void in a

sense,” he wrote in his artist’s statement. “I want this show to bring people together and for you to be able to see the results of my passions and inspirations.”