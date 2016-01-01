The wait is over! The results are in! Here is how Encinitas Advocate readers voted in our 2021 Best of Encinitas Readers’ Poll.



This list includes businesses, restaurants and people whose excellent efforts make our area one of the most wonderful places on the planet in which to live, work and play. Your support and patronage will help them keep up their great work!



Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all our readers who voted for them! Please support the winners and local business.