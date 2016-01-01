The wait is over! The results are in! Here is how Encinitas Advocate readers voted in our 2021 Best of Encinitas Readers’ Poll.
This list includes businesses, restaurants and people whose excellent efforts make our area one of the most wonderful places on the planet in which to live, work and play. Your support and patronage will help them keep up their great work!
Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all our readers who voted for them! Please support the winners and local business.
AMERICAN FOOD
1. Urbane Cafe
2. Union Kitchen & Tap
3. Nectarine Grove
ANTIQUES/CONSIGNMENT
1. My Sister’s Closet
2. Consignment Classics Decor Store
3. Caldwell’s Antiques
ANTIQUES/SECOND HAND
1. C’est si Bon
2. Cest La Vie
3. My Sister’s Closet
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
1. San Diego Botanic Garden
2. Piña
3. Mr. Peabody’s
AUTO DEALERSHIP
1. Herman Cook VW
2. BMW Encinitas
3. Cardiff Classics
AUTO REPAIR & SERVICE
1. Brad’s Foreign & Domestic
2. Moonlight Motors
3. Herman Cook VW
BAKERY
1. Prager Brothers Artisan Bread
2. Darshan Bakery & Cafe
3. Champagne French Bakery Café
BANK
1. Union Bank
2. US Bank
3. Bank of America
BIKE SHOP
1. Pedego Electric Bikes
2. Happy E-Bikes
3. El Camino Bike Shop (Tie)
3. Leucadia Cyclery (Tie)
BOUTIQUE FITNESS STUDIO
1. Studio Barre
2. Rush Cycle
3. Eat the Frog Fitness (Tie)
3. Indigo Dragon - Steve Hom, D.C. (Tie)
BREAKFAST
1. Nectarine Grove
2. Le Papagayo
3. Swami’s Cafe Encinitas
BRUNCH
1. Valentina Restaurant
2. Nectarine Grove
3. GOODONYA Organic Eatery
BURGER
1. The Habit Burger Grill
2. The Regal Seagull
3. The Bier Garden of Encinitas
CATERING
1. Peachy’s Market & Grill
2. Urbane Cafe
3. Surf Brothers Teriyaki and Catering
COFFEE/CAFÉ
1. Lofty Coffee Company
2. Pannikin
3. Nectarine Grove
COSMETIC SURGERY
1. Shoemann Plastic Surgery
2. North County Oral and Facial Surgery Center
3. Gupta Plastic Surgery
CREDIT UNION
1. California Coast Credit Union
2. Missioin Fed
3. San Diego County Credit Union
DANCE STUDIO
1. Dance North County
2. Stage Door Dance
3. Encinitas Ballet (Tie)
3. Performing Arts Workshop (Tie)
DAY SPA / MEDICAL SPA
1. Four Moons Day Spa
2. Acupuncture and Massage Indigo Dragon Center (Tie)
2. Nufaces Day Spa (Tie)
4. Bliss Fusion
DELI
1. Moto Deli
2. Healthy Creations Cafe
3. Harvest Ranch Markets
DENTIST
1. Dr. Dena San Diego Premier Dental Group
2. Dustin M. Deering, D.D.S.
3. Dr. Mark T. Galli, DDS (Tie)
3. Encinitas Dental Group (Tie)
DESSERT
1. Broad Street Dough Co
2. VG Donut & Bakery
3. Cali Cream Homemade Ice Cream (Tie)
3. Gelato 101 (Tie)
EYE WEAR/SUNGLASSES
1. Coastal Skin & Eye Institute
2. Encinitas Optical+Sunglass
3. Dr. Barry Mozlin, Optometrist (Tie)
3. Encinitas Optometry (Tie)
HEALTH CLUB
1. F45 Fitness
2. LA Fitness (Tie)
2. Orange Theory Fitness (Tie)
4. EOS Fitness
FAMILY RESTAURANT
1. Swami’s Cafe
2. Honey’s Bistro & Bakery (Tie)
2. Nectarine Grove (Tie)
4. Encinitas Cafe
FINANCIAL PLANNER/WEALTH MANAGEMENT
1. Stone Steps Financial
2. Edward Jones Evan Cohen
3. Jim Lee Financial
FURNITURE
1. ZGallerie
2. Consignment Classics Home Furnishings
3. Grounded (Tie)
3. Lawrance Furniture (Tie)
GIFT STORE/UNIQUE ITEMS
1. Soulscape
2. Thread Spun
3. Bliss 101
HAIR SALON
1. Moonlight Hair Design
2. Headlines the Salon
3. Bristle Salon (Tie)
3. Noni California Casual (Tie)
HAPPY HOUR
1. Union Kitchen & Tap
2. Regal Seagull
3. Solterra Winery & Kitchen
FAMILY ATTORNEY
1. Law Office of Renkin & Associates
2. Law Office of William R. Fuhrman
3. Novak Law Offices
HEALTHY DINING
1. Nectarine Grove
2. Goodonya
3. Healthy Creations Café (Tie)
3. Urbane Café (Tie)
HOME REMODELING
1. Restoration Plus
2. House to Home Design Build Remodel
3. Shilling Construction
HOTEL
1. Alila Marea
2. Inn at Moonlight Beach
3. Leucadia Beach Inn
IN-HOME CARE
1. Seacrest at Home
2. Trio Home Health Care
3. Home Care Assistance
ITALIAN
1. Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
2. Trattoria I Trulli Restaurant
3. Buona Forchetta
4. Alice’s Italian Gourmet
JEWELRY
1. Encinitas Coin & Jewelry
2. Three Sisters Jewelry Design
3. The Diamond Shoppe
JUICE BARS
1. Nekter Juice Bar
2. Choice Juicery
3. Lotus Cafe & Juice Bar
KIDS SPORTS LEAGUE
1. Coastal Dragons Youth Rugby
2. Triad Athletes
3. Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football
LUNCH
1. Urbane Cafe
2. Nectarine Grove
3. Pacific Coast Grill
MARGARITA
1. La Especial Norte
2. Las Olas
3. Death by Tequila (Tie)
3. La Especial Norte (Tie)
MARKET/GROCERY STORE
1. Harvest Ranch Market
2. Seaside Market
3. Lazy Acres
MASSAGE
1. Moonlight Spa
2. The Wild Unfolding
3. Acupuncture and Massage Indigo Dragon Center
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1. La Especial Norte
2. El Pueblo Mexican Food - Cardiff (Tie)
2. Las Olas (Tie)
4. The Taco Stand
MICRO BREWERY/TASTING ROOM
1. Regal Seagull
2. Culture Brewing
3. Saint Archer Brewing Co. (Tie)
3. The Bier Garden of Encinitas (Tie)
MORTGAGE BANKER
1. Chaz Hinz CrossCountry Mortgage
2. G M Mortgage
3. Todd Piannan Guaranteed Rate
NEW RESTAURANT
1. Vaga Restaurant & Bar
2. Hamburger Hut
3. Nectarine Grove Cafe & Bakehouse
PEDIATRIC DENTIST/ORTHODONIST
1. Encinitas Pediatric Dentistry
2. Davis Pediatric Dentistry
3. Tom Keller DDS, Pediatric Dentistry (Tie)
3. Warner Pediatric Dental (Tie)
PET STORE
1. California Backyard Birds
2. Pupologie
3. Petco
PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE
1. North Coast Medical Pharmacy
2. CVS
3. Vons
PHYSICAL THERAPY
1. G3 Physical Therapy & Wellness Center
2. Level 4 PT
3. Gaspar Physical Therapy
PILATES
1. Pilates & Beyond Studio
2. Pilates Republic
3. PillarPERFORMANCE
PIZZA
1. East Coast Pizza
2. Corner Pizza
3. Flippin Pizza
PLACE FOR MUSIC LESSON
1. Leading Note Studios
2. School of Rock
3. American Music Exchange (Tie)
3. Living Roots (Tie)
PRESCHOOL
1. LePort Montessori School
2. Lingua Natal
3. A Children’s Garden (Tie)
3. Encinitas Shining Star (Tie)
PRIVATE SCHOOL
1. Grauer School
2. Pacific Academy
3. The Rhodes School
SANDWICH
1. Urbane Cafe
2. Regal Seagull
3. Moto Deli
SEAFOOD
1. Chart House
2. Fish 101 Leucadia
3. Herb & Sea
SENIOR LIVING
1. Seacrest Village
2. Belmont Village (Tie)
2. Silverado Memory Care Community (Tie)
3. Somerford Place
STORAGE FACILITY
1. Encinitas Self Storage
2. Little Oaks Self Storage
3. Olivenhain Self Storage
SURF SHOP
1. Encinitas Surfboards
2. Hansen Surfboards
3. Bing Surf Shop
SUSHI
1. Hooked on Sushi
2. Sushi Bar Blue Fin
3. Sushi Lounge Encinitas
TACO
1. The Taco Stand
2. Los Tacos
3. City Tacos (Tie)
3. Kotija Jr. Taco Shop (Tie)
TAKE OUT
1. The Crack Shack
2. Urbane Cafe
3. Nectarine Grove
THAI FOOD
1. Thai Pan Cuisine
2. Plumeria Vegetarian Encintas
3. Birdseye kitchen
TRUST ATTORNEY
1. Law Office of Russel E. Griffith
2. Carl Dimeff Attorney at Law
3. Law Offices of James A. Bush
TUTORING SERVICE
1. e3 Consulting
2. Encinitas Learning Center
3. Answers, Plus!
VETERINARIAN
1. Cardiff Animal Hospital
2. VCA North Coast Animal Hospital
3. All Pets Animal Hospital (Tie)
3. The Drake Center for Veterinary Medicine (Tie)
YOGA
1. Jois Yoga
2. Gather
3. Corepower Yoga (Tie)
3. The Soul of Yoga (Tie)