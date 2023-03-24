Top homes sold in Encinitas the week of March 6

A house in Encinitas that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Encinitas the week of March 6.

In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.9 million, $731 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $646,000, condominium at 346 Abington Road

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 346 Abington Road in Encinitas. The price was $646,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 1975 and the living area totals 936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $690.

8. $822,500, condominium at 369 Orwell Lane

The sale of the condominium at 369 Orwell Lane, Encinitas, has been finalized. The price was $822,500, and the condominium changed hands in February. The condominium was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,056 square feet. The price per square foot was $779.

7. $1 million, condominium at 1740 Edgefield Lane

The 1,651 square-foot condominium at 1740 Edgefield Lane in Encinitas has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,005,000, $609 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1983.

6. $1.6 million, single-family residence at 2020 Avenida La Posta

The 2,677 square-foot detached house at 2020 Avenida La Posta, Encinitas, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,566,000, $585 per square foot. The house was built in 1985.

5. $1.9 million, detached house at 1369 Cherrytree Court

The property at 1369 Cherrytree Court in Encinitas has new owners. The price was $1,898,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 3,262 square feet. The price per square foot is $582.

4. $2.6 million, single-family house at 1475 Heritage Lane

The property at 1475 Heritage Lane in Encinitas has new owners. The price was $2,600,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,911 square feet. The price per square foot is $665.

3. $2.7 million, condominium at 145 Third Street

The sale of the condominium at 145 Third Street in Encinitas has been finalized. The price was $2,700,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,705 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,584.

2. $2.8 million, single-family residence at 927 Moonstone Court

The sale of the detached house at 927 Moonstone Court, Encinitas, has been finalized. The price was $2,776,500, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 3,502 square feet. The price per square foot was $793.

1. $2.9 million, single-family home at 1499 Paseo de Las Flores

The 4,432 square-foot single-family residence at 1499 Paseo de Las Flores, Encinitas, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $2,900,000, $654 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

