Opinion/Letters to the Editor May 2021

May 7 issue:

An open and fair election in Area 5 would help instill trust in the end result

Excellence. . . respect . . . transparency . . . integrity. These are the values that have made the San Dieguito Union High School District number one in San Diego County. Superintendent Bill Berrier, who served from 1972-2001, laid a stable foundation under which we have thrived as a district. For years after he retired, we enjoyed stability and continued excellence. We built state-of-the-art facilities through Prop AA and created an atmosphere for student achievement that is the envy of San Diego County.

Recently, our well-respected Area 5 board trustee resigned, and within 20 days, a new trustee was appointed without regard for community input. Because our board is elected by area, the recent appointment put that replacement decision squarely with four sitting trustees, none of whom are Area 5 constituents.

In partnership with our community, the educators of SDUHSD launched a petition for a special election in Area 5. This would ensure a proper introduction to the candidates, and thereby allow 26,000 voters to have an informed choice through a fair, transparent and public process. We do not have an opinion on any of the seven candidates who applied for this position and would welcome the opportunity to get to know them all in an open and fair election.

Some have concerns that a special election could be costly. While factors may mitigate that, it is important to point out that this board majority chose to prematurely buy out our superintendent’s contract at a cost of $280,000. This fiscally irresponsible decision allowed this majority to name an interim superintendent within a mere 48 hours of Dr. Haley’s resignation. In prioritizing use of district funds, we support choices that uphold our values and respect our community.

Also of primary concern to us is the chaotic nature of our board’s decision-making process, most notably since Trustee Gibson’s resignation. The process of filling the superintendent and trustee vacancies was rushed, not transparent, and fraught with abuses of power, all circumventing board policies and Education Code.

In this pandemic, we have also seen hostility grow within our community -- hostility and disrespect for teachers, administrators, parents, and the very fabric of public education.

We cannot stand by.

We don’t just work here - we live here, our children go to school here. We are your children’s teachers, counselors, and educational specialists dedicated to serving all students. As we strive for continued excellence, your schools depend on the integrity of their leaders, on sound processes and sound choices. In this case, an open and fair election in Area 5 would help instill trust in the end result. On that, we cannot put a price.

Duncan Brown, on behalf of 96 co-signers/local teachers, the names of whom can be seen on the Teachers of San Dieguito Facebook page.

Proposed amendment to ‘Solid Waste Collection Service Rates’

Every resident in Encinitas was recently mailed a “Notice of Public Hearing On Solid Waste Collection Rates.” The proposal is to impose an “Organics Collection Service Rate,” increase the “Franchise Fee,” implement a “Five-Year CPI Fee Adjustment schedule,” and impose a “Temporary Special Fee.”

The proposed “Organics Collection Service Rate” for residential single family is $3.88/month. The “Franchise Fee,” currently 5%, is proposed to double to 10%. Residential rates would increase by $1.36/month. The CPI Fee Adjustment Schedule is 4.5%. The “Temporary Special Fee” covers the distribution of kitchen caddies and paper bags for residents to transport food waste from the kitchen to the green cart. That fee is $0.94/month for a period of 12 months.

The total cost of the proposal varies, depending upon the size of the collection cart. If you have the small (35 gallon) cart, your monthly cost will increase from $14.50/month to $20.28/month. Most residents have the larger (95 gallon) carts; the cost will increase from $22.15/month to $28.33/month. Since most Encinitas residents have two carts, minimum, the cost will increase from $29/month to $40.52/month (35 gallon carts), and from $44.30/month to $56.66/month (95 gallon carts). For additional information, see the mailer. If you do not have the mailer, you may pick one up at Encinitas City Hall.

For most Encinitas residents, the cost of solid waste collection represents but a small expense relative to overall expenses. However, the proposed increase, expressed as a percentage, is very substantial. Should your carts be the 35 gallon, the percent increase is 39.9%. Should your carts be the 95 gallon, the percent increase is 27.9%.

Should you be one of the many residents who compost, this added expense is completely unnecessary. If you do not compost, you may already place green food waste (wilted vegetables and the like) with your yard waste (lawn cuttings, shrub trimmings) and, again, find this completely unnecessary.

In summary, the objective of this post is to inform and to initiate discussion. Be advised that the public hearing to consider this matter is scheduled for May 12, 2021. Email, facsimile, or other electronic communication will not be accepted. Your comments must be written, contain your signature as the property owner or renter of record, and your address/Assessor Parcel Number. Your comments can only be mailed or delivered to city hall in person prior to the public hearing. In short, should you choose to comment, it will require substantial effort on your part.

The City of Encinitas has a franchise agreement for waste collection with EDCO. EDCO recently mailed residents its Spring 2021 edition of Environmental Times, wherein they state, “Residential Organics Recycling is Coming!” and “When the program starts on June 1, 2021…”. In other words, EDCO considers the Council action done. You may obtain this mailer from EDCO.

This rate increase for solid waste collection is presented to residents at the same time as the Leucadia Wastewater District is proposing a sewer service charge increase.

Bruce St. Gean

Encinitas