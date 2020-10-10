Pacific Ridge School to host ‘Finding Balance: Where Academics and Community Intersect’

Pacific Ridge School will present ‘Finding Balance: Where Academics and Community Intersect’ as part of its “Experts in Education Webinar Series Session 2” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

(Courtesy)

For teens, according to the American Psychological Association, one of the most commonly reported sources of stress is school (at 83%). Join this 60-minute session, hosted by Pacific Ridge School, to learn how providing an educational program and schedule that is intellectually challenging and inspiring can reduce stress in teens.

This event is meant for families considering joining Pacific Ridge School but current families are welcome to join.

To join, sign up with the Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/119134619855 and the ZOOM link will be emailed to you.