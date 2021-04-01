Encinitas Historical Society offering a variety of fun activities as a participant in Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza

The Encinitas Historical Society is one of the many locations participating in the Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza. Bring your children by the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse to enjoy the festivities and see the Society’s wonderful historic Schoolhouse and gardens. Children will be welcomed with a bubble machine, games and fun for all. The Society’s gardens are in bloom and the property around the schoolhouse is practicing social distancing. There will be several tables with umbrellas, masks, and gloves available.

All kids are welcome to enjoy a game of corn-hole, jump ropes, ring toss, Feed-the-Frog and more. Prizes will be given out as well. The Encinitas Historical Society is located at 390 West F Street and will have the big gate open for ample parking. The Encinitas Historical Society has extended its hours for this city celebration: Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

