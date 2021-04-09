Assistance League Thrift Shop to hold sidewalk Spring Plant Sale

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) will hold a second outside sidewalk sale of plants Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will offer creative pots, succulents, plant cuttings, starter plants and garden art that have been prepared by volunteer members to help the organization raise funds for the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The plant selection will be first-rate but at bargain prices.

The ALRSD Thrift Shop hours had to be shortened to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the Covid pandemic. All the women who staff the shop are volunteers and because of the safety limitations imposed by Covid-19, ALRSD has been especially hit hard. Many of the women who are the most dedicated volunteers fall into the most vulnerable category and are unavailable to staff the shop.

ALRSD relies on donations and revenue from the shop to fund its many community philanthropic programs, such as the recent awarding of college scholarships to local high school seniors

ALRSD Thrift Shop welcomes donations of gently used household items and clothing.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through other programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit www.alrsd.org