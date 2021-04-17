Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas is ‘collaborating and making donuts for good cause’

(Courtesy)

Newly opened Broad Street Dough Co., a custom donut eatery in Encinitas, is making donuts and giving back to the community. In honor of National Autism Month (April), all three locations are donating the proceeds from two special donuts to an organic/sustainable farm named Oasis that employs adults living with autism. On the farm, the members learn to care for the farm animals, tend to the gardens, develop farm-fresh products and more as they also incorporate social development with a focus on independent living. The two donut names with proceeds to be donated are “Puzzle Pieces” and “different not less”.

For the month of May: Broad Street Dough Co. has collaborated with Promises2Kids organization. All proceeds from the “Cotton Candy” Donut Special will be donated to benefit Promses2Kids, which aids children who are in the foster care program offering a wide variety of programs and events to help support and enrich their lives.

Broad Street Dough Co. is located at 967 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. For more information, visit www.broadstreetdoughco.com/encinitas or call 760-704-8633.