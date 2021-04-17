City of Encinitas to hold Virtual Earth Week Celebration

The City of Encinitas, in partnership with EcoFest Encinitas, will present a Virtual Earth Week Celebration beginning Monday, April 19 through Saturday, April 24. The celebration will include a series of short informative videos and trivia questions each weekday at noon on the City’s Facebook page, and include opportunities to earn raffle prizes. The main event will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via zoom. Register at http://bit.ly/3gk6wR1 or find the livestreamed event on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cityofencinitas/events).

Saturday’s main event will feature the San Diego Green Building Council, CleanEarth4Kids, EDCO Waste and Recycling, and various other local environmental leaders. The raffle will be held at the end of the Saturday event, with prizes including reusable tote and produce bags.

