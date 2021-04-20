Traveling exhibit honoring military comes to San Diego County

A mobile Wreaths Across America exhibit is making two stops in San Diego County this month, thanks to two local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Linares Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, with outdoor and indoor displays during an open house to honor veterans and active-duty military at Harley Davidson, 465 Morena Blvd., San Diego.

On Sunday, April 25, the Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will host the mobile exhibit and open house from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RideNow SoCal, 1725 Hacienda Drive, in Vista.

The traveling exhibit serves as a mobile museum with interactive exhibits, short films and stories about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes. The exhibit, which goes around the country, is also a “welcome home” station for Vietnam veterans.

Social distancing and face masks are required at both events.

For more information or to sponsor a veteran’s wreath for $15, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

— Linda McIntosh is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

