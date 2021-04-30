Call for artists to exhibit in the San Diego Festival of the Arts

The San Diego Festival of the Arts, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, seeks new and emerging artists to participate in the 35th annual show that will take place in North San Diego at the San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park, formerly the Del Mar polo fields. A location ideally situated with easy freeway access and with plenty of available parking.

Interested artists should apply through Zapplication by May 15, 2021. Create or update an account at sdfestivalofthearts.org. Jury review is held May 20-30. Artist selection confirmation will be June 1. The application fee is $25 to submit five images. To find out more, visit the festival website and access the 2021 event tab, select: The Experience and then Arts. Due to COVID-19 considerations, all dates are subject to possible change. For the most up-to-date information, visit the festival site.

Once an artist is selected for the show, they will sign up for a booth space. Booth sizes range in cost from $600 to $925. There is an early-bird booth discount of $50 if purchased by June 25. All booths need to be purchased by Aug. 27, 2021.

Beyond the incredible selection of art available for purchase, guests will enjoy world-class live music and entertainment both days, a selection of outdoor lawn games, and a variety of cuisine options for every palate, from gourmet wood-fired pizza to BBQ and more.

All net proceeds earned from the festival support San Diegans with disabilities including recently injured service members. Since 1987 the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc., (and its predecessor) has provided over $2.5 million to 30-plus local adaptive sports programs benefiting more than 150,000 San Diegans with disabilities.

SDFA is produced by the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit 501c (3) organization, in partnership with San Diego Magazine. For more information, visit sdfestivalofthearts.org