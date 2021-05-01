New curbside organics pick-up program to be launched

Encinitas residents who live in single-family homes or apartments, as well as restaurants and businesses, will be able to divert their food waste from the landfill, starting on June 1.

With the new curbside organics pick-up program, residents will save their food waste in kitchen caddies, provided by request, to place in their green bins for weekly curbside pick-up. The organic waste will be processed at EDCO’s new anaerobic digestion facility in Escondido where microorganisms, along with heat, convert the material to biogas and fertilizer.

The new service will support the state law mandates of SB 1383 and AB 1826, including implementing a food waste and organics diversion program from landfills, contributing to a decrease in GHG production. The City of Encinitas, in partnership with the nonprofit Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, is providing ongoing education for both residents and businesses on organics recycling, food waste prevention, and other related topics. Residents can register to attend free webinars on May 15 or June 9. More information can be found at solanacenter.org/events.