Local restaurants partner with Promises2Kids for Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign benefit

Promises2Kids is celebrating its 40th anniversary of providing hope, support and opportunities for San Diego foster children, and has partnered up with 23 local restaurants to help support the 3,000 children in foster care. The campaign will run throughout the month of May, in celebration of National Foster Care Month.

It is finally time to get out and patronize restaurants that have been hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic. By making a commitment to visit local restaurants, the community will also be supporting San Diego foster children.

Each restaurant will designate select menu items which will support the Foodies 4 Foster Kids campaign. Funds raised will benefit foster children by reuniting siblings living apart in foster care, supporting high school and college students in reaching their educational goals, providing birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and providing an emergency shelter where children feel safe and cared for.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community and for our generous restaurant partners for taking a pledge to support local foster children,” said Tonya Torosian, CEO of Promises2Kids. “Not only is this an opportunity to support foster children, but also supporting those in the restaurant industry after a year of uncertainty. We are very grateful to partner up with these restaurants and encourage the community to dine out and support these local establishments during the month of May.”

Promises2Kids helps foster children overcome the difficulties of their past and grow to become healthy and successful adults. The community is invited to support Promises2Kids by dining in, or ordering online at participating businesses. If dining out is not an option, the community can also make an online gift at give.promises2kids.org/foodies4fosterkids

Participating Encinitas-based restaurants include: Broad Street Dough Co., GOODONYA, JoJo’s Creamery, and The Crack Shack.

For more information on Foodies 4 Foster Kids, visit: www.promises2kids.org.

