Breakfast at Tiffany’s to benefit Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite parents with hospitalized newborns by providing transportation and supportive services, will celebrate its Miracle Circle Auxiliary on Wednesday, May 26, at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include a cocktail reception, decadent brunch and exciting program.

Speakers include Dr. Nita Landry, and Dr. Denise Suttner. The keynote will be delivered by “Dr. Nita” (Dr. Nita Landry), co-host on the Emmy Award-winning talk show The Doctors and a board- certified OB/GYN. Denise Suttner, M.D. at Rady Children’s Hospital will also speak at the event.

This year’s event will raise funds for a “Heart” shuttle designated to transport parents and babies receiving care at Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute. Miracle Babies started its transportation services in June 2020 logging 25,000 miles providing over 650 rides and the addition of the cardiac shuttle will ensure cardiac babies don’t miss their vital cardiac care appointments.

The Miracle Circle was founded in 2014 to band together philanthropic and innovative women to serve as goodwill ambassadors to provide leadership and strategic advice on fundraising, community outreach and advocacy of the Miracle Babies programs.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a day to honor and celebrate this wonderful group of dynamic philanthropic leaders dedicated to serving our mission” said Marjan Daneshmand, Miracle Babies co-founder. She added, “This year, we are gathering at just half capacity at this exclusive fundraising luncheon to renew our community’s commitment to the Miracle Babies mission and to recognize the work of our members.” In 2020, Miracle Babies provided support to more than 7,000 families through its community programs.

The event will abide by all county guidelines and operate at 50 percent capacity with tables spaced six-feet apart. Tickets prices are $200 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets and become a member of the Miracle Circle, visit miraclebabies.org