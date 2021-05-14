Rancho Coastal Humane Society to hold benefit golf tournament ‘Tees fore Tails’

Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) will host its first golf tournament, “Tees fore Tails,” on Tuesday, June 8 at the Del Mar Country Club at 6001 Clubhouse Drive in Rancho Santa Fe.

“It’s been a long year with many families cooped up indoors,” says RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “Now Rancho Coastal Humane Society is giving people something ‘pawsitive’ they can do to have fun, get some fresh air, enjoy a day in the sunshine, and help people and pets.”

The Tees fore Tails golf tournament will begin with check in at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. The driving range and green open at 9 a.m.. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Registration includes lunch on the course, a cocktail reception at 2:30 p.m., and the awards ceremony starting at 3 p.m.

There will be fun along the way with Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Hole contests, a Cannon Launcher, and adoptable dogs from Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

There will also be a Hole in One contest with winners receiving their choice of a Subaru Outback or Forester from Bob Baker Subaru. Hit a hole in one and keep the car!

Van Zante says, “Good friends. Swag bags. Great golf. And a world-famous course make Tees fore Tails a great way to break out of the Covid-19 blues.”

Entry fee is $375 for individual golfers or $1,300 per foursome. The tournament is presented by John Stevenson Plumbing, Heating, and Air and Bob Baker Subaru – Carlsbad. Proceeds will support Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s programs for people and pets.

To register for Tees fore Tails and learn about sponsorship opportunities log on to www.sdpets or call Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 760-753-6413.