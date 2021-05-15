Olivenhain Fire Safe Council to hold first public event

With wildfire season just around the corner and May designated National Wildfire Awareness Month, the Olivenhain Fire Safe Council (OFSC) is inviting all interested residents to its first public event, a news release stated. The Olivenhain Community Wildfire Preparedness Fair will take place Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Olivenhain Meeting Hall grounds, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, in Encinitas. Masks and social distancing will be required.

(Courtesy)

This family-friendly, drop-in event will feature representatives of the Fire Safe Council, Encinitas Fire Department, San Diego Humane Society, CERT, Olivenhain Town Council, experts in landscape design, and others, who will talk with residents about ways they can prepare for the possibility of wildfire and offer materials to take home and start the process of readying their homes and families.

“With our inaugural event, we are hopeful that residents and businesspeople will make use of the information we provide and kickstart their interest in taking action to make their home, their neighborhood and our valley safe from wildfire,” said Denny Neville, OFSC chair.

The Olivenhain Fire Safe Council was established in April 2020, when a group of concerned residents came together on a volunteer basis to begin consolidating fire safety efforts in the community in an organized, deliberate manner. The following month, the OFSC was certified by the executive board of the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, which oversees all fire safe councils in the county. With certification, county FSC resources, such as free wood chipping, became available to Olivenhain residents.

The OFSC’s mission is to mobilize the Olivenhain community to enhance fire prevention, safety and preparedness for all residents, through ongoing outreach, education and collaborative interventions, projects and activities.

