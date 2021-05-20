Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Topics will include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

Clockwise from top left: Lynn Sherr, Brittney Cooper, Kathy Sullivan and Maria Hinojosa are participants in the “Women in Leadership 2021 Virtual Panel” online Thursday, May 20, presented by Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego. (Courtesy of Sally Ride Science)

• Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego presents the “Women in Leadership 2021 Virtual Panel,” premiering Thursday, May 20, online. The event honors the legacy of Ride, the first American woman in space, and celebrates the 20th anniversary of Sally Ride Science. The panel discussion will feature Brittney Cooper, a feminist scholar and author; Kathy Sullivan, an astronaut and a scientist; and Maria Hinojosa, a news anchor and reporter. Author and journalist Lynn Sherr will moderate the discussion. The event will be available for viewing for a few months. Free. bit.ly/SallyRide2021

• Jewish Family Services presents “Aging with Resilience” at noon, Tuesday, May 25, online. Clinical psychologist Dara Bliss Schwartz will discuss how to combat loneliness and enhance mental health. Free. bit.ly/JFSAging

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Hiking San Diego: Tips and Trails for All Ages” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, online. Scott Turner, co-author of “Afoot and Afield: San Diego County,” and Stefanie Maio, an outings leader and trainer with the Sierra Club San Diego chapter, will discuss the best hikes in San Diego suitable for all ages, while breaking down how to determine whether a trail is right for you. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• League of Women Voters San Diego presents “Meet San Diego’s New Council Members” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, online. Councilman Joe LaCava (District 1), council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn (District 3) and Councilman Raul Campillo (District 7) will discuss why they ran for office and what their priorities are this year. Free. bit.ly/LOWVMay

• UC San Diego presents “Crossing Borders: Exploring San Diego’s Dynamic Binational Region” at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, online. The event, part of the university’s “Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom” series, will explore the complex challenges facing border communities and an array of opportunities. Free. bit.ly/UCSDBinational

Arts & culture

The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents “Shooting the Mafia,” about Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia, on Thursday, May 20, online. (Courtesy of San Diego Italian Film Festival)

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents “Shooting the Mafia” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, online. The documentary features the story of Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia. A live discussion of the movie with its director will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23, online. $12 for San Diego Italian Film Festival members; $16 for non-members. bit.ly/SDIFFShooting

• The San Diego Symphony presents two online preview performances from The Shell, the orchestra’s state-of-the-art bayside venue. The first, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, will be a concert titled “What’s That Sound? First Music from The Shell,” conducted by music director Rafael Payare and featuring Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll” and Mozart’s “Jupiter.” The second, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, will be musical theater star Bryonha Marie performing classic and modern Broadway tunes from The Shell, which will open to the public for live performances in the summer. $25 each. sandiegosymphony.org/digitalpass

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “The Best Of ... Rodgers & Hammerstein” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, online. The concert will include a program of classics performed by San Diego artists. $25. bodhitreeconcerts.org/tickets-1

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents a virtual garden tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, online. The program will include video tours of four previously toured gardens, photographs of artists, designers and musicians from the featured gardens and a “teaser” video of one of the gardens scheduled for next year. $10 for Historical Society members; $15 for non-members. bit.ly/VirtualGardenTour2021

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Einstein Comes Through,” streaming online through Sunday, May 23. The play, written by David Ellenstein and Marc Silver, features Jake Broder in a solo performance as Hank, who takes audiences on a journey punctuated by the wit and wisdom of Hank’s lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. $30 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. northcoastrep.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a chamber concert featuring San Diego Baroque at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, online. The ensemble of local musicians will perform live from the Athenaeum’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Music Room. $18 for Athenaeum members; $23 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events/chamber-0524

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Amy Jo Burns at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, via Facebook Live. Burns will discuss the new paperback edition of her book “Shiner.” Free. warwicks.com/event/burns-2021

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its lecture series on artist Joseph Beuys at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, online. The five-week course, led by art historian Victoria Martino, celebrates the centennial of Beuys’ birth. The third lecture will discuss his teaching and mature career, 1961-72. $14 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Adventures by the Book presents “Two Beats Ahead: An ABTB Means Business Fireside Adventure” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, online. Author and Berklee College of Music Senior Vice President Panos Panay and Ideo global design director R. Michael Hendrix will discuss their book “Two Beats Ahead,” about the link between musical minds and innovation. $31.50, includes hardcover book. bit.ly/ABBTwoBeats

• Coronado Playhouse presents “Constellations,” streaming online through Sunday, May 30. The play is about the infinite possibilities within one relationship. $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. coronadoplayhouse.org/constellations

• Point Loma Playhouse presents “A Provincetown Playhouse Retrospective,” streaming online through Monday, May 31. Two short plays are available to watch: “Before Breakfast” by Eugene O’Neill and “Aria de Capo” by Edna St. Vincent-Millay. Free. pointlomaplayhouse.com

Virtual galas & events

• Soroptimist International of La Jolla and Soroptimist International of Mission Valley present “Dreams of Italy” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, online. The event, an annual recognition of Live Your Dream award recipients, will feature an interactive evening of Italian wines and hors d’oeuvres with wine specialist Stefano Poggi. $20 and up. soroptimistlj.org

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆