Best Bets: A quick guide to (mostly) online entertainment and virtual experiences

This presents a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the pandemic.

Memorial Day

• The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial will hold a Memorial Day tribute event at noon Monday, May 31, online and in person at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. The event will honor Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger, a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient whose story of heroism during the Vietnam War was depicted in the recent film “The Last Full Measure.” Free. memorialdaylive.com

Lectures & learning

• League of Women Voters San Diego presents “Meet San Diego’s New Councilmembers” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, online. Councilman Joe LaCava (District 1), council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn (District 3) and Councilman Raul Campillo (District 7) will discuss why they ran for office and their priorities this year. Free. bit.ly/LOWVMay

• UC San Diego presents “Crossing Borders: Exploring San Diego’s Dynamic Binational Region” at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, online. The event, part of the university’s “Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom” series, will explore the challenges and opportunities facing border communities. Free. bit.ly/UCSDBinational

Arts & culture

• Project [BLANK] presents Olivier Messiaen’s “Harawi” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, online. The concert will feature original video art by Anna Chiaretta Lavatelli mixed live to the performances of mezzo-soprano Leslie Ann Leytham and pianist Brendan Nguyen, performed at the Front Arte & Cultura Gallery in San Ysidro. $20 for general admission; $10 for students and senior citizens. bit.ly/HarawiLive

• The San Diego Symphony presents an online preview performance from the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the orchestra’s state-of-the-art bayside venue, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28. Musical theater star Bryonha Marie will perform classic and modern Broadway tunes. The Rady Shell will open to the public for live performances in the summer. $25. sandiegosymphony.org/digitalpass

Warwick’s bookstore and the Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild present author Steven Rowley online Wednesday, June 2. (Byron Lane)

• Warwick’s bookstore and the Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild present author Steven Rowley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, via Facebook Live. Rowley will discuss his new book, “The Guncle,” in conversation with Byron Lane. Free. warwicks.com/event/rowley-2021

• Coronado Playhouse presents “Constellations,” streaming online through Sunday, May 30. The play is about the infinite possibilities within one relationship. $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. coronadoplayhouse.org/constellations

• Point Loma Playhouse presents “A Provincetown Playhouse Retrospective,” streaming online through Monday, May 31. Two short plays are available to watch: “Before Breakfast” by Eugene O’Neill and “Aria de Capo” by Edna St. Vincent-Millay. Free. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its lecture series on artist Joseph Beuys at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, online. The five-week course, led by art historian Victoria Martino, celebrates the centennial of Beuys’ birth. The fourth lecture will discuss his later years and death, 1972-86. $14 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

One by Quint Gallery presents “Heartsong,” a new painting by La Jolla-based artist Peter Halasz, through Saturday, June 19, at 7722 Girard Ave. (Courtesy of Peter Halasz and One by Quint Gallery)

• One by Quint Gallery presents “Heartsong,” a new painting by La Jolla-based artist Peter Halasz, through Saturday, June 19, at 7722 Girard Ave. The exhibit’s concept is to show only one artwork at a time to encourage the idea of “slow art,” in which viewers can spend up to an hour with a single work. Free; by appointment only. Email glad@quintgallery.com or text (858) 454-3409.

Galas & events

• Voices for Children will hold its annual Judges’ Luncheon at noon Tuesday, June 1, online. A panel of judges will discuss the complexities of the dependency system, the effects of COVID-19 on children in foster care and the role of court-appointed special advocate volunteers. Free. speakupnow.org/judges-luncheon

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity will hold its June Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. Leaders from social service agencies, for which St. Germaine raises funds, will be present to accept awards and meet with guests. $60. Email Janice Farnow at jfarnow@san.rr.com.

• The Center for Community Solutions will hold its “Tea & Tonic with a Twist” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, online and in person at Coasterra, 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. The event will feature live music, a silent auction and author Chanel Miller. $150 and up for either virtual or in person. ccssd.org/tea-tonic-2021

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆