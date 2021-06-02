Homegrown Fun arriving at Del Mar Fairgrounds

A month of summer festivities returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds in June with Homegrown Fun, a scaled-down version of the annual San Diego County Fair that has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homegrown Fun will run from June 11 to July 4 and be open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets, which require guests to select a timeframe for entry as part of the event’s limits on attendance, and parking passes need to be purchased online in advance. There will be no ticket sales at the gate. Once inside the fairgrounds, there are no time limits on how long guests can stay.

Fairgrounds CEO Carlene Moore said previously that the Homegrown Fun logo, which features a tractor leaving sunflowers in its wake, “captures the whimsy and the focus of the event, which is going to be agriculture.”

To continue guarding against the spread of the novel coronavirus, guests will have to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. Contactless payment, including credit and debit cards, are preferred. Some vendors may not be accepting cash.

Homegrown Fun will feature a carousel, ferris wheel, the usual fair food favorites, shopping, pony rides, musicians and other county fair staples. There is also a fireworks show scheduled for the Fourth of July. According to the S.D. Fair website, some of the other attractions include:

Swifty Swine Pig Races

The fastest swine in the country will race to the finish line for an Oreo cookie.

Extreme Dogs

Advocating for animal rescue and pet adoption, these canines will impress audiences with their athletic ability.

Homegrown Fun on the Farm

Pacific Animal Productions will educate the audience about some of the most interesting wildlife across the globe.

Agri-Land

A chance to learn about California’s crops, from avocados to flowers and coffee, as well as the farmers who grow them.

Make & Takes

Guests will have a chance to make and take home their own souvenirs through daily interactive activities.

Contests and Demos

Guests will be able to learn or compete in floral arranging, bubble gum blowing and other activities.

Music Series

A variety of musicians will perform at the fairgrounds’ West Gate location throughout Homegrown Fun.

Tickets are $10 for attendees 6 and over, and free for children 5 and younger. Parking is $12. In a partnership with the North County Transit District, there are also $12 tickets that include roundtrip transportation straight to the Homegrown Fun entrance on the Coaster, Breeze or Sprinter bus lines.

A full return to the San Diego County Fair is expected in 2022, as public health restrictions are gradually lifted.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. For more information, visit sdfair.com.