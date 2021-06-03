Copyright © 2021, Encinitas Advocate | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Events

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy offers webinars that help homeowners learn how to integrate their landscapes with nature

The Next to Nature webinars
The Next to Nature webinars focus on landscape site design, urban green infrastructure, wildfire risk-reduction, water management and conservation, sustainable gardening, and landscape material and energy management.
(Courtesy SDRVC

)
Rancho Sante Fe Review
Share

TextEditor

As part of its new Next to Nature (N2N) program, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), partnering with the Green Infrastructure Consortium and Condor Visual Media, a local, family-owned production company, is creating a series of webinars that focus on landscape site design, urban green infrastructure, wildfire risk-reduction, water management and conservation, sustainable gardening, and landscape material and energy management.

The link to the webinars is https://bit.ly/2RXrImg

Upcoming webinars include:

June 7, 4 p.m.

Fire Risk Reduction with Conor Lenehan of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District.

June 21, 4 p.m.

Site Design with Cody Harrison from Corona Enterprises

July 5, 4 p.m.

Permaculture with Diane Kennedy from the Finch Frolic Garden

Future webinars with feature Ms. Smarty Plants from the San Diego Water Conservation Garden and Tom Hamilton from Lumbercycle.

The N2N program was awarded a $10,000 grant from REI Co-op to promote and grow the N2N program. For more information on the program, visit https://bit.ly/2RXrImg

EventsOutdoors

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement