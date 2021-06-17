Off-Track Gallery to hold artists’ reception and awards ceremony

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off-Track Gallery in Encinitas Saturday, June 19, from 5-7 p.m. In addition to celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild, there will be an awards ceremony for the winners in the currently running Summer Small Image Show.

A cash scholarship award for a promising photography student will be presented in memory of Jeffrey R. Brosbe, an SDAG board member who passed away from cancer in April. Selections were reviewed, and student Tracey Houser from San Dieguito Academy will be awarded the scholarship by SDAG President Patricia Watkins.

The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite C103, Encinitas. (in the Lumberyard across from St. Tropez). Visit: sandieguitoartguild.com or call 760-519-1551 for more details.