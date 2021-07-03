Assistance League to hold sidewalk sale of unique decorator items

On Friday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito will hold a sidewalk sale of one-of-a-kind, unique decorator items. In addition, there will be succulent arrangements and potted garden plants prepared by members.

The one-day sale will be held at the Assistance League Thrift Shop at 1542 Encinitas, Blvd., Encinitas.

ALRSD relies on donations and revenue from the shop to fund its many community philanthropic programs, such as the recent awarding of college scholarships to local high school seniors. ALRSD thrift shop welcomes donations of gently used household items and clothing.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through other programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. There are no paid employees. All workers are volunteers. Visit www.alrsd.org