Encinitas Cruise Nights continues on July 15 for VW Bus Night

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the lineup for its 22nd annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new nightly themes and live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of June through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The July 15 event will feature Secret Car Club, Loco Legend, Little Guys Car Club, The Bronco Club and JEJ Customs Inc. Car Club with live music from The Ramblin’ Sweethearts, FreeMartin Band, and The Retro Rocketts. While all classics are invited to join, July’s theme is VW Bus Night, so if you’ve got a classic VW bus you want to showcase be sure to come out.

E101 Executive Director Irene Pyun says, “We’re thrilled to bring back a long-time beloved event in the downtown community and expect a great number of attendees. With the year we’ve had, the community is ready to come out and enjoy some good ole’ fun. Member businesses have come through in sponsoring the event to make sure it remains successful as well as O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and The Lumberyard.” Pyun adds, “This event is one of my favorites because it brings all ages out to enjoy lively music and most of all a trip down memory lane!”

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This reserved space will make room for car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. While the public cannot park in those closures, they are welcome to park in any space along historic Highway 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com, (760) 943-1950.