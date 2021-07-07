The iPalpiti Festival comes to The Conrad

The 2021 iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates will celebrate its 24th year led by Maestro Eduard Schmieder. Festival highlights include a first-ever performance by the iPalpiti Orchestra at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center and the west coast premiere of the violin concerto Seascapes, by Alexey Shor.

“I am excited to bring the iPalpiti Orchestra to The Conrad in La Jolla and give San Diegans the opportunity to hear this world-class ensemble in a world-class hall,” says Maestro Eduard Schmieder.

New York-based composer Alexey Shor has become known for his unashamed use of rich tonal harmonies and melodies. Born in Kiev in 1970, his relatively late emergence onto the landscape of classical music has been marked by performances of his works by renowned artists at some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls.

The multi-week music festival has been called, “the highlight of the summer.” This year, 23 award-winning young artists from 18 countries, including Germany, Ireland, Ecuador, Italy, Japan, Hungary and Russia, will perform under the direction of Schmieder. The acclaimed orchestra is often referred to as the “United Nations of Classical Music.” Music critic Mark Swed has said, “A world-class performance by young players with technique to burn.”

The festival begins in Encinitas on July 15-17 with three different concerts at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas CA 92024, by 19 iPalpiti soloists that will showcase their exceptional musical ability and virtuosity. They will perform solos, duos, trios, and quartets by Schumann, Brahms, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Bach, Schubert, Stravinsky, Mendelssohn, Fauré, Gershwin, and others.

On July 18 at 3 p.m. the iPalpiti Orchestra takes the stage at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037. They will perform Arensky’s Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky, Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir D’un Lieu Cher, Kreisler’s Marche Miniatre Viennoise, and Shor’s Seascapes. For concert information, visit: www.ipalpiti.org.

Tickets are $25 for each soloist concert and $39 for the orchestra concert. Seating is limited (the July 15 concert is sold out). Soloist concert tickets are available at www.encinitas.tix.com. Orchestra concert tickets are available at: www.ljms.org/events. Tickets are also available at the door. For more information, contact Jim Gilliam, City of Encinitas Arts Program administrator, at (760) 633-2746, or email: jgilliam@encinitasca.gov.

The annual festival is presented by iPalpiti Artists International, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by renowned violinists and music educators Eduard and Laura Schmieder. iPalpiti’s humanitarian mission of cultural exchange has created a truly universal network with more than 370 artists from all over the world promoting international understanding through music.