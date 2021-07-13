Vegan Food Popup returns to Encinitas July 17 

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is back.

The monthly event is returning to the e101 Marketplace lot at 459 S. Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas this Saturday, July 17 from 12- 4 p.m. The event is family and dog-friendly with free parking available in the nearby Coaster lot.

The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup is a free event held every third Saturday that showcases the best plant-based food in San Diego County. Vendors include a diverse lineup ranging from curries and crunchwraps to cupcakes and cookies. This month features 12 vendors including Nomad Eats, Yummy Cupcakes, Seva Foods, Sabor Piri, Tracy’s REAL Foods and Rafkiz Foodz.

A loaded plate from Harmless Eats. (Courtesy)

“Since launching in 2019, Vegan Food Popup has supported dozens of local food and craft vendors by creating an accessible venue for sharing their offerings with the community, ” said Vegan Food Popup founder Michelle May. “With more and more people getting interested in plant-based food, it’s a great opportunity to introduce North County residents and visitors to dishes and cuisines that they may not have had a chance to experience before.”

The last Popup event prior to the pandemic was held in February 2020 and was attended by approximately 1,000 people.

