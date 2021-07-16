Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas, Arts and Craft Fair, book signing set for July 17

Encinitas Historical Society will hold its next free guided Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas to be held on Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas.

Cover of “Miles Minor Kellogg and the Encinitas Boathouses” (Courtesy of Arcadia Publishing)

The Encinitas Historical Society will also be hosting an Arts & Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., as well as a book signing with author Rachel Brupbacher for her new book “Miles Minor Kellogg and the Encinitas Boathouses” from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join the event at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about the historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.

