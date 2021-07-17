San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosting ‘Friendraiser’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is holding a “Friendraiser” on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Viewpoint Brewing Company in Del Mar.

Participants will meet the SDRVC team including Trish Boaz, executive director, Emily Kochert, conservation manager and Joseph Rivera, associate conservation manager, along with members of the SDRVC Board of Directors.

Representatives from many of the Conservancy’s partners will provide their insights on what is going on in the river valley: the latest news about its conservation, education and recreation programs, including its new Del Dios acquisition of 117 acres; River Path Del Mar Sensory Garden; River Path Del Mar extension to Crest Canyon; as well as habitat restoration and trail projects throughout the San Dieguito River Valley.

All of this while enjoying fabulous fare and brews that Viewpoint Brewing Company is famous for throughout San Diego.

Tickets range from $50 for an individual to $300 for six. Reservations at sdrvc.org

Viewpoint Brewing Co. is located at 2201 San Dieguito Drive, Del Mar.