Voices for Children to host gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s most anticipated fundraising events, will take place on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. After a virtual event last year, Voices for Children looks forward to bringing back its annual gala in person in a momentous way: at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego’s spectacular new bayside performance venue.

“Starry Starry Night is truly an inspirational evening during which our community comes together to express their support for children in foster care,” said Kelly Capen Douglas, Esq., president & CEO of Voices for Children. “Over the past four decades, thousands of compassionate and generous volunteers and supporters have championed our special mission. We look forward to this year’s Starry Starry Night on September 25, where we will celebrate 40 years of service in San Diego County while raising crucial funds to provide advocacy to our region’s most vulnerable children.”

Founded in 1980, Voices for Children transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). These volunteers – trained and supported by Voices for Children – advocate for youth in court, school, medical settings, and more to ensure their needs are met. Over time, a CASA often becomes the most consistent adult in the life of a child in foster care.

Chaired by Dale and Julie Yahnke and emceed by Marcella Lee, anchor and reporter at CBS 8 and the CW San Diego, Starry Starry Night 2021 will feature:

Performances by San Diego Children’s Choir and Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra

An exquisite dining experience

Impactful stories from the CASA program

A retrospective of Voices for Children’s 40-year history

An exciting live auction featuring one-of-a-kind items and trips

Fund-a-CASA paddle raise

Presentation of CASA of the Year award

Live music and dancing under the stars

To purchase tickets or tables for Starry Starry Night, visit www.voicesforchildrenSSN.org.

For more information, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2261.

