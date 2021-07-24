Art Night Encinitas features an evening of visual art at several locations

Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors at Art Night Encinitas Saturday, July 31, from 6 p.m. -9 p.m . The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations and is free to the public. Enjoy live music and refreshments at several locations.

“Art Night Encinitas was conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to our civic art galleries and thriving visual art scene,” said Commission for the Arts Chair Collette Stefanko, in a news release. In 2019, 47 exhibits by local artists were presented in the City’s three civic art galleries along with a myriad of local artists who will exhibit their work at participating galleries.

The bi-monthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process.

Participating art galleries include:

Civic Center Art Gallery at City Hall. 505 S. Vulcan Avenue

Encinitas Library, with a docent-led art tour. 540 Cornish Drive

Encinitas Community Center. 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive

Off Track Gallery. 937 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Suite C-103

Art N Soul on the 101. 670 S. Coast Hwy 101

Bliss 101. 553 S. Coast Hwy 101

Lux Art Institute. 1550 S. El Camino Real

For more information on the event, artists and performers, go to:

https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Cultural-Arts/ArtNight

Shuttle bus: Catch a ride on one of the shuttle buses which will transport event attendees to and from all locations. It’s free. The public is encouraged to park at City Hall, the Encinitas Community Center and the Encinitas Library to easily access the shuttle.