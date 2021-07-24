Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presents Aug. 31 Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are now on sale for the 32nd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Compass. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $40 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

“We’re so excited to announce 32 years of showcasing all the delicious eats and shopping that downtown Encinitas has to offer. Downtown will be buzzing that night with live music on every block so make sure to come down!” says Irene Pyun, Encinitas 101’s executive director.

As another phase of Covid recovery is being entered, Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association thought it would be best to start slow with only selling half the amount of tickets as in past years. This means tickets will sell out fast.

To help make this year’s Taste of Encinitas easier on the environment, Encinitas 101 is supplying each participant with a reusable Encinitas 101 MainStreet takeaway cup, sponsored by the C3 Bank. Participating restaurants are being encouraged to minimize waste and use eco-friendly plates and utensils. Additionally, for the fourth year, the event will not permit the use of Styrofoam.

In addition to the Sip Stops, the Taste will feature locations serving non-alcoholic beverages, such as sparkling water, soda and juice.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.shopencinitas101.com and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101. The $40 per person price includes all food and 10 drink sample tickets. Same day tickets are priced at $50, but the event has always sold out in advance so it is advised to get a ticket early